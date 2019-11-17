Breitbart Texas

The U.S. Consulate General in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo issued a warning and curfew for its employees following three days of violence. The battles between cartel gunmen and Mexican military and law enforcement authorities led to at least 8 fatalities. In a similar fashion, the police department in Laredo, Texas, warned its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel into Mexico. As Breitbart Texas reported, since Thursday afternoon, gunmen from the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas carried out numerous attacks against Mexican soldiers and Tamaulipas state police officers. As part of their tactics, cartel gunmen carjacked numerous vehicles at gunpoint and then torched them to use them as part of a series of blockades. Since the violence began on Thursday, seven gunmen with Los Zetas-CDN and one Mexican soldier have died, while several other soldiers have been shot in numerous clashes.

