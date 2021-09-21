Breitbart

Far-Left Democrats Force Funds for Israel’s Iron Dome Out of Funding Bill

The far-left Democrats forced out provisions to fund Israel’s Iron Dome from the continuing resolution (CR) that would keep the government funded and raise the debt ceiling, according to reports. According to Army Technology, “Iron Dome provides defence[sic] against short-range missiles and rockets which pose a threat to the civilian population,” such as those fired from Gaza earlier this year. Due to there not being enough votes to pass the CR as a result of pushback from far-left Democrats, a Politico reporter claimed that House Democrats were forced to remove the Iron Dome provisions to pass the measure. Before the provisions were taken out, reports confirmed that far-left Democrats told the Democrat leadership they would not vote for the bill if it included the $1 billion funding for the Iron Dome, which caused the Rules Committee to go into recess.

