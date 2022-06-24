THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Lawmakers are sounding alarms about more violence at Republican Party offices and pro-life organizations across the country if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Attacks on offices tied to the Republican National Committee, GOP lawmakers, and pro-life groups have begun in anticipation of the ruling, including attacks this week where vandals spray-painted slogans and smashed windows.

“We should be concerned,” said Rep. Thomas Massie, Kentucky Republican. “Democrats here need to come out and speak against the violence.”

The vandalism and violence began after a leaked opinion last month showed the Supreme Court was set to overturn the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide.

On Monday, an RNC district office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was vandalized, while a pro-life pregnancy center in Detroit was attacked by vandals linked to the far-left group Jane’s Revenge.

The group is also linked to vandalism that took place in a local office for Rep. Tim Walberg, Michigan Republican.

Jane’s Revenge, an extremist pro-choice organization, has claimed responsibility for firebombing several anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers since the high court leak.

READ MORE