The Border Patrol reported encountering 29 terrorism suspects along the southern border in May, setting a new single-month record even as the government said the overall pace of illegal border crossings dipped.

Customs and Border Protection, which oversees the Border Patrol, said agents have now caught 125 people at the southern border whose names are flagged in the terrorist watchlist since the start of the fiscal year in October.

Even with four months to go in this fiscal year, that number still shatters the previous record set under President Biden last year, when agents encountered 98.

The new numbers were released Tuesday as part of a broader set of data suggesting major shifts in illegal immigration since the end of the Title 42 pandemic border policy on May 11 and the return to normal enforcement of immigration law under what is known as Title 8.

Nationwide, CBP reported 273,141 unauthorized migrants caught entering in May, which was down by about 2,000 compared to April. That includes both people who showed up at ports of entry without an entry visa, and migrants caught trying to sneak in between the ports.

Illegal entries at the southern border with Mexico were down, slightly, while illegal entries at the northern border with Canada were up, as were unauthorized migrants arriving at airports inside the U.S.

