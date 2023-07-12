Joe Biden’s administration has told Ukraine that the U.S. ‘deserves a degree of gratitude’ for its billions of dollars in military support to the war-torn nation.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan issued a thinly-veiled warning to Kyiv one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went on a social media tirade over what he called an ‘absurd’ delay in offering his country a pathway to full NATO membership.

Sullivan angrily dismissed claims from Ukrainian anti-corruption activist Daria Kaleniuk that the president ‘was afraid of Russia’ by not setting out a timeline for Ukraine to join the Brussels-based military alliance.

The campaigner also infamously ambushed ex-British prime minister Boris Johnson at a press conference in Warsaw last year, berating him for NATO’s failure to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Speaking at a side event at the two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, top Biden aide Sullivan dismissed her critcism, saying ‘there has been a lot of conspiracy theorizing that simply is not based on any reality whatsoever.’

‘The United States of America has stepped up to provide an enormous amount of capacity to help ensure that Ukraine’s brave soldiers have the ammunition, air defense, the infantry, fighting vehicles, the mine clearing equipment and so much else to be able to effectively defend against Russia’s onslaught and to take territory back as well.

READ MORE