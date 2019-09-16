BREITBART:

Global energy prices soared Monday after a weekend drone attack on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia caused the worst disruption to supplies on record.

The attack on the Saudi Aramco facility halted output of more than half of Saudi Arabia’s daily exports, representing the loss of 5 percent of world crude oil output.

The price spike that followed drove the biggest percentage value jump in Brent crude alone since the lead up to the 1991 Gulf War that saw a U.S.-led coalition expel Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s forces from Kuwait.