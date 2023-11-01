U.S. Bishops Ignore Embarrassing Papal Letter on ‘Climate Crisis’

The United States bishops have distanced themselves from an embarrassing letter by Pope Francis on the “climate crisis,” preferring to invest their apostolic witness in real issues of concern.

The far-left National Catholic Reporter (NCR) indulged in much ritual handwringing at the bishops’ unenthusiastic non-response to the papal letter titled Laudate Deum, a follow-up to the pontiff’s 2015 encyclical letter Laudato Sí.

In its latest issue, the NCR editorial team called the U.S. Bishops’ Conference (USCCB) official acknowledgement of the letter “underwhelming,” noting that the response “did not even warrant the attention of an actual bishop.”

“Furthermore, its brevity and vagueness read more like an ‘out of office’ kickback email than the ‘welcome’ its title claimed it to be for the pope’s new exhortation on the environment,” NCR stated.

As critics have noted, the pope’s letter wades into territory that Francis knows nothing about in an attempt to muster a pseudoscientific analysis of the “climate emergency” and to propose a concerted response to the question. Even the most ardent papist understands that the pope’s authority does not extend to meteorology.

