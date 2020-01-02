BREITBART:

Bishops in the U.S. have released a statement calling for solidarity with immigrants in preparation for the observation of National Migration Week from January 5-11, 2020.

“Globally, there are more than 70 million people who have been forcibly displaced from their homes due to political instability, violence, and economic hardship,” reads the January 2 statement, which has been posted in the website of the Bishops’ conference (USCCB).

“Pope Francis has challenged people to move from a culture of ‘indifference’ to a culture of solidarity, which will help them to embrace the poor and marginalized, and those struggling to find a better life,” it reads.

The theme for this year’s observance of National Migration Week is “Promoting a Church and a World for All,” the text states, which “reflects the Church as a welcoming place for all God’s children.”

The statement is accompanied by remarks by Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville, auxiliary bishop of Washington and chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration.