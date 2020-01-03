WALL STREET JOURNAL:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection for the first time Thursday began turning around migrants seeking asylum in Arizona and sending them to Nogales, Mexico, to await U.S. court hearings that they now will need to get to on their own.

The move expands the controversial Migrant Protection Protocols or “Remain in Mexico” program, which the U.S. adopted a year ago to deal with a surge of Central American migrants at the southern border.

Immigrant and human-rights advocates have criticized the policy for effectively requiring…