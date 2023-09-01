U.S. and Israel Face a Common Revolution of Left-wing Lawyers

The United States have more in common than shared Judeo-Christian values and democratic government. Both face a constitutional crisis in which the legal profession is attempting to control popular access to political power.

I leave on Labor Day for a visit to Israel and the United Arab Emirates with Canada’s Rebel TV, whose founder, Ezra Levant, was kind enough to invite me along. I always love visiting Israel, and I have wanted to visit the UAE since the Abraham Accords were signed in 2020, launching an era of friendship between Israel and a crucial Arab state.

But this visit seems even more important, because of the ongoing, parallel crises facing both Israel and the U.S.

Israel is on the verge of a confrontation between its judicial and legislative branches. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, elected with a right-wing coalition last year, has set about reforming the country’s judiciary, which amassed unprecedented power in recent decades.

In July, his government passed the first of his proposed reforms, which prevents judges from striking down laws they think are not “reasonable,” even if they are otherwise lawful.

A left-wing group, the Movement for Quality Government (which is partly funded by the U.S. State Department), filed a petition with the Supreme Court asking it to strike down the new reform, even though the reform has been incorporated into Israel’s “Basic Laws” — a set of fundamental laws, in the absence of formal, written constitution. In effect, the Court will rule on whether a constitutional amendment is constitutional, with its own power at stake.

READ MORE