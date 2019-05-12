DAILYMAIL.COM

Former U.S. Air Force pilot Gail Halvorsen, 98, has been given a warm reception in Germany as he celebrates 70 years since the end of the Berlin Airlift

During that crisis of 1948 and 1949, Halvorsen and other military personnel airdropped supplies to starving and war ravaged residents in West Berlin

Halvorsen became known as the ‘Candy Bomber’ after he decided to parachute in sweets and chocolate for the city’s hungry children

On Saturday, Halvorsen urged young people to closely monitor leaders in the current political climate in order to ensure continued freedom

A former U.S. Air Force pilot famous for dropping candy to starving children during the Berlin Airlift of 1948 and 1949 has returned to the German capital as a guest of honor 70 years after the end of the crisis. Gail Halvorsen, 98, received a hero’s welcome as he donned his military uniform, signed autographs, and posed for photos with city residents on Saturday. Halvorsen became known as the ‘Candy Bomber’ after inventing the idea to airdrop small bags of sweets to children in West Berlin, who were going hungry after the Soviet Union blocked railway, road and canal access to the city.

