A China-born music professor at the University of Michigan was forced out of teaching a Shakespeare class — and reported to the Office of Equity, Civil Rights, and Title IX — after showing the classic 1965 film Othello to his class. The movie offended woke students because it features legendary actor Sir Laurence Olivier with darkened skin playing the title role.

Bright Sheng, who has been a professor at the University of Michigan since 1995, will no longer be teaching a seminar analyzing the works of Shakespeare after students took offense to the 1965 film adaption of Othello, according to a report by the American Spectator.

A new professor will be taking over the class previously taught by Sheng in order to “allow for a positive learning environment,” said David Gier, the dean of the School of Music, Theatre & Dance.

