BECKER NEWS:

Foreign affairs scholar John Mearsheimer in 2015 gave a lecture on the Ukraine crisis that might as well have been given yesterday.

It presents a stinging analysis of why the Ukraine crisis is the West’s fault. Watch:

“And we thought that we could just drive right up to his door step and it wouldn’t matter,” Mearsheimer said, referring to Putin. “Right? We did not think that Russia was aggressive.”

“What happened here is that after the crisis broke out on February 22nd [2014], we then decided that Russia was aggressive,” he went on. “We then decided that Russia was bent on creating a greater Russia. It was after the fact. And by the way, this is why President Obama and virtually all of Washington was caught with their pants down when this crisis broke out after February 22nd. ‘Cause they did not see it coming.”

“We’re getting tougher and tougher with the Russians,” he went on. “That’s our strategy. And that’s exactly what you’d expect if you’re goiing to blame them, given that we’re incapable of blaming ourselves because we never do anything wrong. You all know that all the problems in the world are caused by everybody else, never by the United States, because we’re a benign hegemon.”

“Well, if we’re the good guys and they’re the bad guys and they’re misbehaving, they’re bent on creating a greater Russia,” he said. “‘Oh my God, this is the 1930s all over again. Any sort of concession to Putin is Munich, October, 1938.’ You can’t do that,” he added. “So what you do is you double down, you get tougher and tougher, that this brings us to the question of whether we can succeed or not.”

READ MORE