Any failure by the Cop26 summit in Glasgow to deliver an agreement on future trans-national climate controls could plunge the world into chaos, sparking migration crises alongside food shortages, political disorder and war, the U.N.’s top climate official warned Sunday.

Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, made her bleak prediction ahead of the opening of the convention on November 1.

As some 30,000 people from 197 different countries ready to fly in to the meeting, she warned:

We’re really talking about preserving the stability of countries, preserving the institutions that we have built over so many years, preserving the best goals that our countries have put together.

The catastrophic scenario would indicate that we would have massive flows of displaced people.

The Mexican politician and diplomat then drew a broader, bleaker picture for the planet if attendees fail to heed U.N. warnings. She said the impact would cascade, adding: “It would mean less food, so probably a crisis in food security. It would leave a lot more people vulnerable to terrible situations, terrorist groups and violent groups. It would mean a lot of sources of instability.”

