U.N. Warns Global Trade Being Strangled by Red Sea Attacks, War in Ukraine, and Low Panama Canal Water Levels

The U.N. warned global consumers Friday to get ready to begin paying more for just about everything – if you haven’t already started.

That grim forecast was pinned on global trade being disrupted by attacks in the Red Sea, the war in Ukraine, and low water levels in the Panama Canal, with inflated oncosts driven by those events being passed directly to consumers.

AP reports Jan Hoffmann, a trade expert at the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD, said shipping costs in general have already surged with energy and food prices being especially vulnerable to supply chain choke points, raising inflation risks.

Since attacks by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists on ships in the Red Sea began in November, he said major players in the shipping industry have temporarily halted using Egypt’s Suez Canal, a critical waterway connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea and a vital route for energy and cargo between Asia and Europe, the report notes.

The U.S. and UK have mounted increasing numbers of counter strikes against the Houthi terrorists to clear the way but shipping companies are now loathe to use the traditional route.

