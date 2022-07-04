President Joe Biden’s border with Mexico is the deadliest land crossing in the world, according to a United Nations group, the International Organization for Migration.

“More than 1,238 lives have been lost during migration in the [north, central and south] Americas in 2021, among them at least 51 children,” said the group’s July 1 report.

“At least 728 of these deaths occurred on the United States-Mexico border crossing, making this the deadliest land crossing in the world,” said the IOM statement, which added:

“The number of deaths on the United States-Mexico border last year is significantly higher than in any year prior, even before COVID-19,” said Edwin Viales, author of the new IOM report on migrants in the Americas in 2021. “Yet, this number remains an undercount.”

The record number of deaths reflects the mass migration up to the border — where Biden’s border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, is dangling work permits and jobs to more than a million foreigners.

In 2020, one-third fewer people died throughout North, Central, and South America when President Donald Trump rejected illegal migration, according to the report’s data.

