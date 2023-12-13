U.N. General Assembly Passes Resolution Demanding Israel ‘Ceasefire’, Fails to Mention Hamas

The United Nations General Assembly, the body featuring all member states, overwhelmingly passed a resolution on Tuesday demanding Israel halt its war against the genocidal terrorist organization Hamas – and rejected two proposed amendments to condemn the terrorists.

The resolution is the second from the General Assembly addressing the Israeli war on Hamas since October 7, when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and brutally killed 1,200 people, abducted 250 others, and engaged in a spree of atrocities including gang rape, torture, the killing of children as young as infants, and desecrating of corpses.

The General Assembly adopted a similar measure in late October that also failed to condemn Hamas but urged Israel not to protect itself from a repeat of the October 7 crimes against humanity.

