U.N.: Gangs Pushing Millions in Haiti to Famine Through Blockades

The U.N. World Food Program (WFP) reports that five million Haitians do not get enough food every day, and two million of them are on the verge of starvation.

According to an ABC News report on Monday, this humanitarian crisis is being made worse by gangs, which have blockaded vital highways to deliberately create famine conditions.

Haiti’s notorious gang warlords are interfering with shipments of humanitarian aid and even with the delivery of food grown in Haiti. The only highway leading to Haiti’s breadbasket province of Artibonite is “entirely controlled by gangs.”

ABC described, “a series of checkpoints manned often by drunk gang members still in their teens, the AK-47s slung over their shoulders significantly older than they are.”

Air travel can bring a few passengers past the blockades, but large ground shipments of produce are impossible, so the farmers of Artibonite are watching mountains of fruit and vegetables rot while children in other parts of Haiti starve.

Haiti has a semi-formalized food distribution network called Madan Sara, the subject of a 2021 documentary of the same name. The Madan Sara is a league of women who specialize in buying and selling food farmed by the men of Haiti, although they style themselves as “socialists” or “anti-capitalists.”

