BREITBART:

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres told university graduates Tuesday they can help save the planet if they refuse to work for “climate wreckers” – companies driving the extraction of fossil fuels, before apologizing for the current generation of world leaders who have “failed” the youth of today.

Guterres addressed thousands of graduates at Seton Hall University in New Jersey, U.S. and exhorted them to “be the generation that succeeds in addressing the planetary emergency of climate change.”

The former Portuguese socialist prime minister then lamented “despite mountains of evidence of looming climate catastrophe, we still see mountains of funding for coal and fossil fuels that are killing our planet.

“But we know investing in fossil fuels is a dead end – no amount of greenwashing or spin can change that. So we must put them on notice: accountability is coming for those who liquidate our future.”

He added: “You hold the cards. Your talent is in demand from multinational companies and big financial institutions. You will have plenty of opportunities to choose from. My message to you is simple: don’t work for climate wreckers. Use your talents to drive us towards a renewable future.”

READ MORE