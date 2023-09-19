U.N. Chief Guterres Opens General Assembly with Demand for $100 Billion to Fight ‘Climate Chaos’

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres opened the annual high-level debate at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday – where over 100 heads of government are expected to speak, demanding $100 billion from “developed countries” to fight allegedly deadly “climate chaos.”

Guterres made the “climate crisis” a core part of address, the first as per tradition at the event.

“No more dirty production. No more fake solutions. No more bankrolling climate denial,” the U.N. chief demanded.

Guterres call for countries to invest $100 billion in “developing country climate action” and another unspecified amount in the U.N.’s “Green Climate Fund” follows the publication of a report last week revealing that his organization’s claims to carbon neutrality are largely fraudulent, based on a system known as “carbon credits” where the U.N. pays off allegedly “green” projects to offset its own emissions.

Many of those projects, non-profit news agencies Mongabay and the New Humanitarian found, are of dubious value to combatting climate change and some actively hurt their local environments.

READ MORE