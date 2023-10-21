U.N. Chief Guterres Demands Egypt Open Gaza Border for Aid – Not Palestinians

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the closed-down Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on Friday, demanding Egypt allow trucks full of humanitarian aid into the Hamas-controlled territory but failing to urge Cairo to accept Palestinian refugees.The government of Israel is engaging in targeted operations in Gaza to eradicate Hamas, a genocidal Islamist terrorist organization, from its stronghold in Gaza in response to a massive terrorist operation that killed more than 1,400 civilians and injured thousands in Israel on October 7.

The terrorist attack, branded as the “al-Aqsa flood” by Hamas terrorists, consisted of door-to-door mass killings of entire families; the torture, abduction, and killing of civilians at a music festival; and the massacre of children at random. Israeli authorities reported finding the burned and decapitated bodies of dozens of babies in the aftermath of the attack.

