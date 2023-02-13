At least eight people were injured when the driver of a U-Haul truck went on a rampage in Brooklyn on Monday — wildly driving onto sidewalks as he led cops on a high-speed chase before being arrested, police said.

Two of the victims were listed in critical condition, two in serious condition and four suffered minor injuries, according to the FDNY.

Police sources said the man driving the truck told cops he wanted to die when he was arrested.

He first hit at least one person riding a moped near Fifth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway around 11 a.m. in Bay Ridge before speeding off as cops followed, according to police.

A shocking video surveillance video obtained by The Post shows the truck smash into the back of a moped — spinning the bike around and sending the driver to the ground — before jumping a curb and plowing through bikes left on the corner of 72nd Street and Third Avenue.

READ MORE