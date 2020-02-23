New York Post:

LAS VEGAS — Tyson Fury was carried into the ring on a chariot built into a golden throne. He left as the undisputed king of heavyweight boxing.

Fury captured the WBC heavyweight championship by dominating Deontay Wilder until referee Kenny Bayless stopped their pay-per-view bout in the seventh round Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

It really wasn’t much of a contest. The Englishman controlled the fight from the outset, dropping Wilder in the third and fifth rounds before finishing him at 1:39 of the seventh.

Wilder spent the entire night on wobbly legs and never had a chance to unleash his powerful right hand. As Fury landed the last of his 58 power punches, Wilder’s corner prompted Bayless to stop the fight.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) was brilliant. He established his jab early, hurt Wilder when he had the chance, and never let him recover. Wilder first won the heavyweight title when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, but was stripped of the crown for substance abuse. He looked even better Saturday night.

