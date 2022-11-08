Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson said he was “embarrassed” after his arrest on Sunday following a bizarre incident in which he entered a stranger’s home and passed out in her bed.

Tyson, the 32-year-old heir of the Tyson Foods empire, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing. He is the great-grandson of the company’s founder and was reportedly considered a potential future CEO candidate prior to the arrest.

“I am embarrassed for personal conduct that is inconsistent with my personal values, the company’s values and the high expectations we hold for each other here at Tyson Foods,” Tyson said in a companywide memo obtained by the Associated Press.

“I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others,” Tyson added. He indicated he will receive counseling for alcohol abuse.

Tyson joined the family business in 2019 following a stint as an investment banker at JP Morgan. He took over as Tyson Foods’ CFO in September.

