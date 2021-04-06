The Voice of America:

One of the men, age 33, was arrested January 29 after allegedly attempting to cross the border illegally near a port of entry in Calexico, California, CBP said.

Border agents found a mobile phone SIM card beneath the insole of the man’s shoe, the agency said.

The second man, age 26, was arrested March 30 in the same vicinity.

A CBP spokesman said in a written statement that it is very uncommon for border agents to encounter people suspected of terrorism at U.S. borders and that the arrests underscore the agency’s critical vetting efforts.

The agency did not provide the names of the men.

The watchlist is maintained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Terrorism Screening Center. The list contains “the identities of those who are known or reasonably suspected of being involved in terrorist activities,” according to the FBI.



