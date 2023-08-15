Two Years Later, Joe Biden Has Failed to Shake the Taliban’s Iron Grip on Afghanistan

Two years after the fall of Kabul, the Taliban retains an iron grip on power in Afghanistan. Promises by the international community to hold the new government to higher human rights standards than the regime dislodged by the U.S. invasion in 2001 have come to nothing. The Biden administration promised to weaken the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” after bringing it to power with the disastrously bungled 2021 troop withdrawal, but the regime appears as strong as ever.

The Associated Press on Monday delivered a grim status report on Afghanistan two years later — grim because the status of the Taliban, ostensibly one of the most isolated regimes in the world, is not half bad:

The Taliban face no significant opposition that could topple them. They have avoided internal divisions by falling in line behind their ideologically unbending leader. They have kept a struggling economy afloat, in part by holding investment talks with capital-rich regional countries, even as the international community withholds formal recognition. They have improved domestic security through crackdowns on armed groups such as the Islamic State, and say they are fighting corruption and opium production.



But it’s their slew of bans on Afghan girls and women that dominated the Taliban’s second year in charge. They barred them from parks, gyms, universities, and jobs at nongovernmental groups and the United Nations – all in the space of a few months – allegedly because they weren’t wearing proper hijab — the Islamic head covering — or violated gender segregation rules. These orders followed a previous ban, issued in the first year of Taliban rule, on girls going to school beyond sixth grade.

The Taliban’s abuse of women is especially grating because the United Nations was optimistic at first, spotlighting every hopeful signal from “Taliban 2.0” and insisting the regime would not be foolish enough to invoke the wrath of the civilized world by returning to its brutal policies of the 1990s.

