At least two women in New York have been diagnosed with a new, highly contagious fungal infection skin infection that has reached ‘epidemic proportions’ in South Asia.

These are the first known cases of drug-resistant ringworm, also known as tinea, in the US., which can cause large, itchy red rashes anywhere on the body.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials reported that the unnamed patients, ages 28 and 47, suffered lesions on their neck, abdomen, buttocks and thighs, and further cases are being reviewed.

Fungal infections are becoming more common in America, particularly drug-resistant strains, due to changing climates, experts suggest.

READ MORE