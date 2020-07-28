New York Post:

Two women accused of assaulting a Wisconsin state senator as he took photos of a crowd that toppled two statues during a protest last month have been arrested, police said.

State Sen. Tim Carpenter, a Democrat from Milwaukee, was attacked in Madison on June 24 as he pointed his phone at a group of protesters who tore down two statues on Capitol grounds. He was repeatedly punched and kicked in the head and later required surgery for his wounds, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

“I don’t know what happened … all I did was stop and take a picture … and the next thing I’m getting five, six punches, getting kicked in the head,” Carpenter told the newspaper last month.

Two people within the “angry mob” that allegedly attacked Carpenter, identified by police as Samantha Hamer, 26, and Kerida O’Reilly, 33, both of Madison, surrendered to cops Monday. Both are now facing charges of substantial battery as a party to a crime and robbery with use of force as a party to a crime, police said Monday.

“Thanks to help from the community, the case detective was able to identify the two persons of interest,” police said in a statement. “Both turned themselves in today.”

Monday’s statement did not identify Carpenter by name, but Madison police said a politician reported to cops that he decided to use his phone to capture the protests just before he was assaulted.

Read more at The New York Post