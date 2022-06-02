Florida police are searching for a pair of women who brutally attacked a fast-food worker over an order dispute before threatening to shoot her, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that two suspects entered a Steak n’ Shake in Tampa last month to complain about an error in the items they were given.

After jawing with the staffer, both women breached an employee area of the restaurant and repeatedly punched the victim in the face.

Video of the incident shows the worker’s shellshocked colleagues watching the beatdown while one tried to intervene.

“Attempting to defend herself, the victim fought back with the two female suspects as the fight moved out into the restaurant lobby,” cops said.

