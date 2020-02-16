ABC7News:

A man is facing serious charges after police say he attacked two women on San Francisco’s Embarcadero on Saturday morning.

Around 7 am, a woman, running along the Embarcadero was stabbed near Pier 19. A tourist who spoke Russian, told us what she saw through a translator.

“We saw the young woman on her knees, she had a knife in her upper back,” said the tourist named Galina.

She re-enacted the attack for police officers and said the suspect was agitated and swearing, and that he took off on a bicycle.

Ten minutes later, the same man is suspected of attacking another woman near Pier 39 with some sort of tool. She was helped into an ambulance with a bandage on her head.

Police say the attacks were random.