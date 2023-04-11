A female dog owner and her dog’s trainer were together inside a Home Depot when they approached a stranger and asked him to give their dog a treat as part of its “training.” The stranger, who is an unidentified male, agreed to help the women “train” their dog.

100 Percent Fed Up reports -The incident took place inside a Home Depot store in Evergreen, Colorado, in Jefferson County on March 31.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene after the unusual request for a stranger to feed a treat to the women’s large Great Dane dog went terribly wrong.

Surveillance cameras captured the entire exchange, including the horrifying moment the kind stranger was bitten in the face by the Great Dane.

After the violent incident occurred, the two women didn’t stick around to offer assistance to the kind stranger, but instead, were seen running away from the scene and exiting the store on the Home Depot’s surveillance cameras. The Home Depot staff helped the victim with his wound.

