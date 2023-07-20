Two women were paraded naked along a street while being sexually assaulted before they were allegedly gang-raped by a mob in a field, sparking furious protests in India.

Harrowing video shows the two naked women being dragged down a road in Manipur state, northeast India, while young men grope their genitals as the victims try to pull away from their clawing hands.

The attack sparked angry protests in New Delhi today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the brutal assault has ‘shamed India’.

‘The guilty will not be spared. What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,’ Modi said in his first comments on ethnic clashes in the remote state that is ruled by his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

‘My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come to the fore is shameful for any civilised nation,’ he said, as he urged chief ministers or call states to strengthen law enforcement.

The remote state of Manipur has been in the grips of a near-civil war since May, which has left 130 dead and seen mobs rampage through villages killing people and torching houses.

