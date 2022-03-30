BREITBART:

Two Ukrainian nationals, an Arab Israeli police officer, and two fathers were identified as the five victims of a shooting attack by a Palestinian terrorist in a Tel Aviv suburb on Tuesday.

The terrorist, identified as Diaa Hamarsheh, 26, a Palestinian from near the West Bank city of Jenin, smuggled into Israel illegally and began a shooting spree with an M16 assault rifle in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak in central Israel.

Palestinians came out to celebrate outside Hamarsheh’s family home and in other Palestinian cities later that evening.

One of the victims, Avishai Yehezkel, 29, was shielding his two-year-old son when the Palestinian terrorist sprayed bullets at him. His son remained in the street after his father was murdered. Apart from the toddler, Yehezkel was survived by his wife, who is eight months pregnant.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel issued a statement condemning the “heinous” attack and confirming that two unnamed Ukrainian nationals, aged 23 and 32, were among the dead.

