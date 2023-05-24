A huge brawl involving at least a dozen people broke out at a baggage claim inside Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport Monday night, according to a wild video and police officials.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Two people were arrested following the fight in which travelers were seen throwing punches, pulling hair, and rolling on the floor in an area near a baggage claim carousel, according to footage posted to Twitter.

The massive scuffle was spurred by an argument between passengers deplaning.

The travelers turned to violence in the lower level of terminal 3 shortly after 11 p.m., Chicago police said.

Officers arrested Christopher Hampton, 18, and Tembra Hicks, 20, for allegedly punching a 24-year-old woman.

Each was charged with one misdemeanor count of battery.

The video shows several people throwing hands in small groups.

One group jumped onto the baggage carousel where they punched and kicked one another while others tussled on the floor, kicking and grabbing handfuls of hair.

READ MORE