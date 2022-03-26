BREITBART:

A poll has found that 66 per cent of French would support a mass “remigration” of illegal immigrants, foreigners on terror watchlists, and foreign criminals from France.

A poll released by the firm Ifop on behalf of Sud Radio has revealed that 66 per cent of French saw the mass remigration of illegals, foreign criminals, and foreigners on terrorist watchlists, such as the S-File, as an objective they would support.

Support for the measure was highest among supporters of the Reconquest party led by presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, with 97 per cent agreeing with the proposal.

Zemmour has proposed creating a new Ministry of Remigration in order to send large numbers of migrants back to their homelands, saying he would deport as many as a million migrants within the span of five years.

