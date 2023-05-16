Two young New Jersey teens have been arrested and charged with murder for allegedly gunning down a cab driver near Rutgers University last week.

The 57-year-old cabbie, Kofi Addo, was fatally shot in Somerset County on Thursday after the two young suspects and their accomplice called a cab with the intention of robbing the driver, prosecutors alleged on Monday.

They allegedly ordered the cab to a location on Rose Street, about a mile away from Rutgers University, just before 10 p.m., officials said.

When the gun-toting teens got in the cab, they confronted Addo and tried to rob him before one of the teens shot the defenseless cabbie in the head as he drove, killing him, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The cab crashed into a car that was parked in the driveway of a home on Sydney Place, and the young killers fled on foot, officials said.

Grabs from CCTV footage show a moment Kofi Addo was killed in Franklin Township.

READ MORE