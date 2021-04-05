The Daily Mail:

Two girls, ages 13 and 15, who were charged with the murder and carjacking of a Pakistani immigrant killed last month while working at his job delivering food in Washington, DC, have reportedly reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Mohammad Anwar, 66, died when police said the girls, armed with a taser, sped off in his car as he clung to the driver’s side with the door open and crashed seconds later just outside the ballpark of the Washington Nationals.

On Monday, the teens reportedly reached the plea deal with prosecutors that would ensure they will not be held past the age of 21 nor be placed in a prison facility.

According to The Washington Post, Lindemann gave no indication that her office would try to transfer the older teen’s case to adult court. Under DC law, the 13-year-old could not be prosecuted as an adult due to her age.

The judge set the next court date for April 20 to discuss the status of the case.

A video of the incident shows the encounter unfolding in a minute and a half, ending with Anwar’s Honda Accord on its side, the girls climbing out and a fatally injured Anwar sprawled and motionless on the sidewalk.

Police have not identified the juvenile suspects, one of whom is from the DC and the other is from neighboring Fort Washington, Maryland.

Anwar, who lived in suburban Springfield, Virginia, was at his delivery job for Uber Eats when he was killed.

The 90-second clip begins with Anwar struggling to regain control of his car after the two girls made their way inside.

‘They’re thieves,’ he is heard saying as he attempts to pull the girl out of the driver seat of the parked car. ‘This is my car!’

HERE’S THE VIDEO OF THE CRIME (WARNING GRAPHIC!)

⚠️Uber Eats driver killed during armed carjacking in D.C. pic.twitter.com/kFGuhz0xnz — Tony (@Mrtdogg) March 27, 2021

