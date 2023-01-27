Two male suspects, charged in connection with the alleged rape of the Louisiana State University (LSU) student Madison Brooks, 19, who was struck and killed by a car later the same night, were released on bond Tuesday.

Casen Carver, 18, was released after posting a $50,000 bond, while Everett Lee, 28, was released on a $75,000 bond. Both men were charged with principle to third-degree rape, meaning they did not participate in the alleged rape against Brooks but were present, the Daily Mail reported, citing court records.

Kavion Washington, 18, who is Lee’s nephew, had his bond set to $150,000 after being charged with third-degree rape. An unidentified 17-year-old male, who was also charged with third-degree rape, will have his pre-trial bond hearing in February. The 17-year-old is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility.

On January 15, Brooks left Reggie’s bar in East Baton Rouge with the four suspects between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. after drinking heavily. At some point, after they all entered Carver’s vehicle, Brooks was allegedly raped by the unnamed 17-year-old male in the backseat before she was then allegedly raped by Washington.

Following the alleged sexual assault, Brooks was dropped off at a subdivision. She was struck and killed by a ride-share vehicle at around 2:50 a.m. on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway. The driver was not impaired and was not charged.

