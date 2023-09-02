Two Proud Boys Sentenced to 10, 18 Years Prison for Role in Capitol Riot 

Proud Boy Members Dominic Pezzola and Ethan Nordean on Friday were sentenced to 10 and 18 years in prison, respectively, for their role in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Their sentences were handed down one day after U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Proud Boy leader Joe Biggs to 17 years in prison.

Pezzola was the only one of five Proud Boy defendants who was not convicted of seditious conspiracy after trial earlier this year.

Pezzola was captured using a riot shield to breach the Capitol building on that day.

“The reality is you were the one who did it,” Kelly said at Friday’s hearing. “You were the one who smashed that window in and let people begin to stream into the Capitol building and threaten the lives of our lawmakers. It is not something I would have ever dreamed I’d see in our country.”

“You were really, in some ways, the tip of the spear,” Kelly added.

Pezzola’s daughter, Angeline, asked the judge for lenience in his sentence, saying she was an example of “everything good that my father has done.”

“I hope you give him some mercy so he can see me graduate college, so he can see me get my first home, my first job,” she said as Pezzola cried at the defense table.

On the other hand, Nordean’s 18-year sentence ties Oath Keepers founder Steward Rhodes as the longest sentence handed down in the January 6 cases.

Nordean led the Proud Boys after the group’s chairman, Enrique Barrio, was arrested days before January 6, 2021. Nordean also apologized during his sentencing hearing, saying, “For a long time I thought of myself merely as an individual, comparing my actions that day to others… but I had to face the sobering truth: I didn’t come to January 6 as an individual, I came as a leader.”

