New York Post:

Two city lawmakers are demanding Mayor Bill de Blasio oust Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot “before it’s too late,” saying her guidance on coronavirus has been disastrous.

Barbot “failed to take decisive actions to not only contain the virus early and flatten the curve, but her inaction has actually led to New York City becoming the epicenter of this pandemic,” City Councilmen Robert Holden and Eric Ulrich told de Blasio in a blistering letter obtained by The Post.

“Despite numerous warning signs from around the globe, Commissioner Barbot failed to keep New York City ahead of the curve. Significant research on pandemics and the spread of viruses should have been conducted early, and our city should have led the nation by taking drastic measures before any other city,” it says.

