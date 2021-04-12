Yahoo News:

Two suspects, Stanley Warnick and Kathryn Diionno were arrested by New Orleans police and charged with “possession of stolen property.” The news release said police are still looking for Stanley Pate, and are seeking information in relation to this incident.

As CNN reported, the duo’s lawyers, Michael Kennedy and Miles Swanson said they are not linked to any group.

“They are small business owners and community members. They are, if anything, themselves victims of mistakes of fact that have led to this unfortunate situation,” the attorneys told CNN. “They look forward to clearing their names and disassociating their names from any criminal activity.”

'Anti-racist' group steals Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair and holds it hostage – threatening to turn it into a TOILET https://t.co/ZSJEzp5ghH — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 6, 2021

More at Yahoo News