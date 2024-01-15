Two Palestinians kill woman, injure 12 in coordinated Israel car-rammings: cops

Two Palestinians carried out coordinated car-rammings in central Israel on Monday, killing a woman and injuring 12 other people, police and medical officials said, as tensions soared over the more than three-month-old war in the Gaza Strip.Police described the incident in Raanana, north of Tel Aviv, as a terrorist attack and said two suspects were under arrest. The two are from the same family in Hebron, a city in the occupied West Bank, and entered Israel illegally, police said.“They went out together and in parallel, to two different locations, took two cars and launched a series of rammings,” central district police chief Avi Biton told reporters in Raanana, a city north of Tel Aviv where the incident took place.

