Two NYT Journalists Signed Letter Blaming Israel for Genocide, Apartheid

Two New York Times journalists signed a letter that blamed Israel for genocide and apartheid, arguing that the country’s actions sparked the horrific terrorist attack on October 7, which claimed over 1,400 lives.

Jazmine Hughes and Jamie Lauren Keiles, both writers for the New York Times, were signatories on an October 26 letter from the group Writers Against the War on Gaza, which issued many incendiary accusations toward Israel. It also cited death statistics that have not been verified.

“Israel’s war against Gaza is an attempt to conduct genocide against the Palestinian people. This war did not begin on October 7th. However, in the last 19 days, the Israeli military has killed over 6,500 Palestinians, including more than 2,500 children, and wounded over 17,000,” it said.

Further claiming that Israel stole the land from Palestinians, the letter went on to call the country “an apartheid state, designed to privilege Jewish citizens at the expense of Palestinians, heedless of the many Jewish people, both in Israel and across the diaspora, who oppose their own conscription in an ethno-nationalist project.”

