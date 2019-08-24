NY Daily News:

Two Queens women accused of studying bomb-building techniques and reading about explosives online in preparation for a terrorist attack in the U.S. pleaded guilty Friday in Brooklyn federal court.

Asia Siddiqui, 31, and Noelle Velentzas, 35, admitted to teaching and putting out information about building and using an explosive that would be used as a weapon, the officials said. They face up to 20 years in prison.

Federal authorities said between 2013 and 2015, Velentzas and Siddiqui plotted to build a bomb for use in a terrorist attack in the U.S. They taught each other chemistry and electrical skills, researched methods of making plastic explosives and looked into how to build a car bomb.

The women were arrested in 2015 in a sting operation involving an undercover NYPD officer posing as a convert to Islam. The officer befriended the defendants in 2013 and wore a wire to record their conversations.