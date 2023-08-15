Two NYC restaurants closing are housed in historic hotel that’s now a migrant shelter

Prominent New York City restaurateur Danny Meyer — who founded Shake Shack — is closing down two of his restaurants after the historic hotel they’re housed in became a migrant shelter. The Redbury Hotel, a landmark in NoMad, began housing migrants earlier this month as the city flounders trying to house over 57,000 asylum seekers each night. The Union Square Hospitality Group — run by Meyer — announced Friday that Marta and Maialino (vicino), which are located in the Redbury, will have their last service on August 25, Eater reported.

While a spokesperson initially said the migrants’ makeshift accommodations would not impact operations at either restaurant, the group issued a statement Friday sharing news of the change. “We are disappointed to announce that Marta and Maialino (vicino) will be ceasing operations at the Redbury,” the statement read.

