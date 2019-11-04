LMT ONLINE:

Two men awaiting trial for separate murder charges and other felonies escaped from a Northern California county jail Sunday morning, prompting the local sheriff to ask for the public’s help in finding them.

Santos Samuel Fonseca, 21 and Jonathan Salazar, 20, escaped from the Monterey County Adult Detention Facility, where they’ve been awaiting their trials since last year, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation was ongoing, but did not provide details as to how the men escaped the facility near the county seat of Salinas, Calif., which holds more than 800 detainees.

“Our focus, and resources, are dedicated to locating and returning Fonseca and Salazar to custody,” the sheriff’s department said.

Fonseca was arrested last year along with his girlfriend, Alexandra Catherine Romayor, in connection with two separate killings just days apart in June 2018. Prosecutors allege Fonseca approached Lorenzo Gomez Acosta, 37, and fatally shot Acosta while he was on talking on the phone with his wife, who was in Mexico. Three days later, Fonseca allegedly shot Ernesto Garcia Cruz, 27 who was sitting in a parked car, according to local news outlet, The Californian. Fonseca was later arrested at a traffic stop but fled before police eventually caught him.