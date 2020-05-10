New York Post:

Two more New York children have died of a “truly disturbing” coronavirus-linked inflammatory syndrome that mirrors Kawasaki disease, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

“This is the last thing that we need at this time, with all that is going on, with all the anxiety we have, now for parents to have to worry about whether or not their youngster was infected,” Cuomo said at his daily press briefing in Manhattan.

He continued: “One of the few rays of good news was young people weren’t affected. We’re not so sure that is the fact anymore.”

The fatalities include the 5-year-old who died Thursday at Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children’s Hospital.

The illness, which experts have said appears to originate from the novel coronavirus, has infected at least 73 children statewide.

Similar to toxic-shock syndrome, Kawasaki disease causes an inflammation of blood vessels in infants, toddlers and elementary school-aged kids, potentially leading to heart disease and death.

