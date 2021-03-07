One says she was summoned to a ‘dimly lit hotel where he held her in an embrace’ and another says he ‘kissed her hand and called her sweetheart’ as he faces more calls to resign

Two more former aides of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo have publicly accused him of sexual misconduct, bringing the total number of accusers to five.

Ana Liss, 35, previously served as Cuomo’s policy and operations aide between 2013 and 2015. She told the Wall Street Journal on Saturday that during her time in his administration, the governor had subjected her to unsolicited advances.

Liss claims it included asking her if she had a boyfriend, touching her on the lower back during an event reception and kissing her on the hand.

Also on Saturday, Karen Hinton, 62, spoke to the Washington Post about an incident in which Cuomo summoned her to his ‘dimly lit’ hotel room and embraced her after a work event in 2000.

Hinton said that she tried to pull away from Cuomo, 63, but that he pulled her back and held her before she backed away and escaped the room.

As the women came forward with their stories on Saturday, other aides spoke to both the Journal and Post about the ‘toxic’ work environment created by Cuomo.

It included testimonies from two male aides who claimed the governor would berate them using explicit language, calling them ‘pussies’ and saying that they ‘have no balls’.

Liss and Hinton are the third and fourth former Cuomo aides to make claims of harassment against the governor as he faces further calls to resign amid the accusations.

