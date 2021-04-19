The New York Post:

A team of Minnesota National Guard members and Minneapolis police officers were targeted in a drive-by shooting in the city early Sunday — as California Rep. Maxine Waters joined hundreds of angry protesters and urged them to be “more confrontational.”

Two guardsmen suffered minor injuries when someone in a light-colored SUV fired at the “neighborhood security team” at around 4:19 a.m. in Minneapolis, the Minnesota National Guard said in a statement.

One guardsman was treated at a local hospital after being cut by shattered glass and the other “received only superficial injuries,” the statement said.

“I am relieved to know none of our Guardsmen were seriously injured,” said Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard adjutant general.

“This event highlights the volatility and tension in our communities right now. I ask for peace as we work through this difficult time.”

The shooting came just hours after Waters broke the law by violating curfew with protesters in Minnesota — where she demanded anti-cop demonstrators get “more active” and “more confrontational.”

“We’ve got to stay in the streets, and we’ve got to demand justice,” she urged the crowd, according to one tweeted clip.

“We’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational, we’ve got to make sure that they know we mean business,” the California Democrat added when asked what the people should do if Derek Chauvin, the ex-cop accused of murdering George Floyd, is acquitted.

The city has been on edge amid the trial of Chauvin in Floyd’s death and protests over the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb.

