NEW YORK POST:

Here’s one thing you can’t actually get at Target: a dead body rolled up inside a red carpet.

Two men used a Target shopping cart to push a corpse through the streets of Harlem early Thursday, as captured in this surveillance video obtained by The Post.

The footage shows the two men on either side of the cart, both wearing baseball caps, as they push the body down the sidewalk near West 145th Street and Bradhurst Avenue soon after 2:30 a.m.

The man walking backward repeatedly turns his head as he works with the other man to drag the cart down the sidewalk, the video shows.